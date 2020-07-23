A Guide to Conservatorships (And Why Everyone Is Talking About Them)

Spears has had a conservator for over 12 years. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The #FreeBritney movement has built a large online community, protested outside courtrooms, and brought widespread attention to Britney Spears’s conservatorship battle with her dad, Jamie Spears. The pop star’s father has been her conservator for over 12 years, reportedly having final say on both her major and minor decisions. But what is a conservatorship really? And is it the jail cell the internet makes it out to be? In those 12 years, the Grammy winner has released multiple chart-topping albums, gone on several tours, and made millions of dollars — proving to fans, at least, that she can make it on her own. With fans comparing Kanye West and Britney Spears, and with a major court hearing that could determine Britney’s future on the horizon, let’s break down conservatorships in pop culture right now.

What is conservatorship?

According to the Superior Court of California, conservatorship is a legal concept in the United States that allows a judge to grant a guardian (or multiple guardians) full control over an individual’s finances if that person is physically or mentally unable to manage them on their own. A conservator can be responsible for their conservatee’s estate (wealth and assets) or their “person,” which would mean that the conservator manages their daily life, living arrangements, health decisions, and more. There are also limited conservatorships for those who can make important decisions for themselves. Conservatorships are established by court orders and are governed by various state laws. Many conservators are parents of developmentally disabled adults or guardians for elderly people, including those with dementia, who may be at greater risk of financial abuse. A general conservatorship — which is established by a judge in probate court — does not allow the guardian to force medical treatment on the conservatee and does is not typically temporary, unless an emergency is putting the person at risk. Conservators report to the court that appointed them. A few high-profile celebrities have been assigned conservators as a following struggles with mental health, but the word comes up most often in relation to Britney Spears.

What is Britney Spears’s conservatorship ordeal?

The pop icon hasn’t had control of her finances since February 2008 when she was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Her father, James “Jamie” Spears, petitioned a Los Angeles court to name him and an attorney named Andrew Wallet as conservators over Britney’s “person” and her $60 million fortune — first temporarily, then permanently in October 2008. The action signaled serious concern for Spears’s wellbeing but, just a few months later, she was fully back to work — filming a documentary and releasing Circus in November 2008. While every arrangement is different, for Britney the conservatorship means having to ask her father “to sign off on every major decision she makes, from business, to health, to voting and marriage,” per Newsweek. A 2016 New York Times article says that even her tiniest purchases are tracked. Cracks in the conservatorship began to show in 2019 — 11 years after it was established — when Wallet resigned from his role, saying “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein [is] not granted on an ex parte basis.” At that point, Britney’s father gained sole control of her assets. Then, in September 2019, Jamie Spears was temporarily relieved of his personal conservatorship following an alleged altercation with Britney’s 13-year-old son. This put Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montogomery in charge of her care until August 22, 2020. Jamie Spears maintained control of her finances. Britney’s mom, Lynne, who is divorced from her dad, filed a request to be involved in the conservatorship and informed of her daughter’s medical conditions in May 2019. Both of Britney’s parents attended a court hearing on July 22, 2020, where a judge granted Jamie Spears’s March 12, 2020 “motion to seal the transcript, conditionally seal the Status Report filed pending a further motion, and the motion to clear and close the courtroom,” per The Blast, blocking the case from public view. Britney did not conference call into the hearing, reportedly owing to technical difficulties.

So, all this is why they want to #FreeBritney?

This and a whole lot more that sometimes borders on conspiracy theory. Neither Britney nor her family has directly addressed her mental health or the need to end the conservatorship. In an Instagram post last year, she tried to shut down rumors by saying, “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

Okay, so … what does this have to do with Kanye West?

Internet association. The resurgence of the #FreeBritney movement around her hearing coincided with Kanye West announcing his presidential campaign, leading to comparisons. West was also placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2016 for “temporary psychosis.” He has since been open about living with bipolar disorder. The conversation really pivoted to him on July 20, when he posted a series of tweets, including one that read:“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor.” On Twitter, fans are divided — some want him to have a conservator, while others are worried about Kim Kardashian West becoming his conservator.

What has Kim Kardashian said about Kanye West’s mental health?

The mother of four posted a thoughtful statement on her Instagram story, affirming her support for her husband while they “get through this.” The letter gives no indication that she feels West shouldn’t have control over his life or finances, and she says she’s protective of “Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.” “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she wrote. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

What other celebrities have conservatorships?

One current example is actress Amanda Bynes. After multiple involuntary psychiatric holds in 2013 and 2014, Bynes was placed under a conservatorship with her mother, Lynn Bynes, as her guardian. She was diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorder and has since been working to improve her wellbeing. (She graduated from fashion school in 2019!) In August 2018, her conservatorship was extended for two years. People reports that Bynes regained financial control in 2017, but her mother maintains conservatorship over her “person,” meaning she can make medical and housing decisions for Amanda. In February 2020, Bynes told her Instagram followers she was planning to push back against her conservatorship because of an excessively expensive treatment facility. Her next hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2020.