Country Star Kacey Musgraves and Musician Husband Ruston Kelly File for Divorce

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Country singer Kacey Musgraves and fellow musician Ruston Kelly announced today that they have filed for divorce. The singers, who met in Nashville in 2016, married on October 14, 2017. While accepting Album of the Year at the 61st Grammys for 2018’s critically-acclaimed album Golden Hour, Musgraves thanked Kelly for his support. “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much” she said. Kelly is best known for his 2018 studio album Dying Star, on which his wife provided backing vocals.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening,” Musgraves and Kelly said in a statement to the Associated Press Friday. “These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can,” their statement continues. “It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”