Dun Dun: New York City Resumes Film and TV Production on July 20

Photo: NBC

Finally, we can once again experience the joys of The Blacklist production crew blocking the entrance of our favorite bagel joint at the exact moment we planned a lunch break. Variety reports that film and television production is set to resume in New York City on Monday, July 20, four months after being forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. This return to entertainment is part of the state’s “phase four” of reopening, which also allows professional sports teams to resume playing games without any spectators. “It’s all about safety,” mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We want to bring people back to work. We want people to get their livelihoods back. We want to bring our city back. But safety and health first, always.” Previously, California allowed film and TV production to start up again on June 12, with many sets adapting to this new COVID-19 era by using blow-up dolls in place of humans for intimate scenes. We look forward to season seven of Younger, where Liza caresses an inflatable Charles under a pile of unread manuscripts.