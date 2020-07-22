Dave Franco To Frost His Tips and Star as Vanilla Ice in Upcoming Biopic

Is Dave Franco cool as Ice? Photo: Getty Images

Dave Franco is following in his older brother’s footsteps and starring in a biopic of someone who’s usually the butt of the joke: Rob Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice. Insider reports that Franco has signed on to play 90’s rapper and almost July 4th concert-thrower Vanilla Ice in To The Extreme, a biopic chronicling the rapper’s rise “from a high school drop out selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby’” - the definitive ‘90s era Cinderella story. Named after the Vanilla Ice album that spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard charts and sold 15 million albums world wide, To The Extreme was written by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van but currently has no director attached or start date due to the global pandemic. Even though the film has been unable to start production, Franco has apparently been hard at work with Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice on the project. “Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he’s been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn’t know,” said Franco in an interview with Insider. “Just talking to him I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.” Franco may want to bring a coat, because the rabbit holes he’s going down are sure to be Cool As Ice.