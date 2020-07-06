Netflix Revives Dead to Me for Third and Final Season

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Free idea for the writers’ room: James Marsden’s character actually has a triplet. In news that’s best paired with a Pinot, a Malbec, or even a Riesling, Netflix confirmed today that Dead to Me has been renewed for a third and final season. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and Marsden will all be returning for even more fear and loathing in Laguna Beach, with showrunner Liz Feldman inking a creative partnership with the streaming service, too. “From start to finish, Dead to Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift,” Feldman said in a statement. “Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human.” The show’s second season ended with a literal bang and many cliffhangers, as Jen and Judy continue to reckon with the aftermath of their respective murders. You thought they’d be in the clear by now? Yeah, so did their livers.

I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love https://t.co/tJXf31EDhe — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 6, 2020