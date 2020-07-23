Demi Lovato and Her Boyfriend, Max Ehrich, Are Engaged

The album from this era will be untouchable. Photo: FilmMagic

After years of saying “I Love Me” and “Really Don’t Care,” Demi Lovato can finally “Give [Her] Heart a Break” … “Sorry Not Sorry.” The 27-year-old pop star just announced her engagement to Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. They both posted a stunning series of photos from the moment itself with extremely sweet captions professing their love. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she wrote in the caption. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.”

Sources have been dropping hints about the proposal with all the subtlety of 2011 Kim Kardashian, with one saying in April that Ehrich, 29, was planning to “propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal.” Either he came to the sober conclusion that this is our prolonged reality or … that source was just an elaborate decoy! Oh, the lengths one would go to for love! Lovato and Ehrich have had a quarantine romance for the history books. They were first reported to be dating in late March. Then, they began quarantining together when cities went on lockdown. It’s good to know that they’ve already been through thick and thin together. And by the looks of that ring, they won’t even have to worry about “for richer or for poorer.”