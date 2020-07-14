Dianna Agron Pens Emotional Tribute to Her Unholy Trinity Sister, Naya Rivera

Agron and Rivera in Glee. Photo: FOX

The devastating death of Naya Rivera has shocked the Glee community and its stars. Dianna Agron joined her fellow Glee club members in remembering Rivera with a photo of them standing nose-to-nose on Instagram. “Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show,” she began. “In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream. What if this show worked? Wouldn’t that be something?”

She continued, talking about all the wild adventures the two baddest B-words at McKinley High used to get up to. “I loved her sense of curiosity and wanderlust,” Agron wrote. “I was lucky enough to be her travel partner for some of my most favorite adventures. As I write this, I’m grinning with swelling memories of a spontaneous 36-hour excursion — one might even say diversion — to Paris. With Naya, everything was possible and would often simply unfold before us, almost magically.⁣⁣” The 33-year-old has been honored by Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and many more members of the Glee family.