Pixar’s Luca Sounds Like an Animated Call Me by Your Name

Get thee to a fireplace: Somewhere in Northern Italy, the Call Me by Your Name era is on its way back again. Pixar announced its new movie Luca on Thursday, an animated feature conveniently about a boy, a friendship, and an unforgettable summer break. (Sound familiar?) Luca, to be released on June 18, 2021, will be directed by Enrico Casarosa. “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement, per Variety. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Will they also meet at midnight, pick peaches, leave Mafalda some signs? See you next summer!