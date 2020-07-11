Say bippity boppity boo to your strong immune system: Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks have reopened in Orlando, Florida despite the state recently setting a record amount of positive coronavirus cases. CNN reports that the July 11 opening requires all park visitors to wear masks during their visit, as well as undergo temperature checks prior to their entrance. Thousands of hand-sanitizing booths have also been dispersed around the parks to encourage visitors to cleanse their hands as frequently as possible, and personal meet-and-greets with beloved Disney characters are suspended.
While CNN says that Disney will cap the parks at half capacity for the foreseeable future to ensure social distancing measures can be enforced (EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will be reopening on July 15), guests and reporters have been weighing in on social media about various reopening day issues. Rides have reportedly not been as frequent with cleanings as promised, hand-sanitization dispensers are slow to be refilled, and employees aren’t actively trying to require social distancing among visitors.
Other photographs suggest that crowds have been minimal in the park’s open areas, although lines for rides make it more difficult to remain six feet apart from other visitors. In addition to Disney World capping the amount of guests at half capacity, reservations are required to enter the parks. CNN reports that tickets for the month of July have already sold out.
Theme park journalist Carlye Wisel posted a video that showed there was “absolutely no” social distancing being enforced in the park’s entrance lines.
Florida reported 11,433 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 254,511 as of July 11. Disneyland, located in California, remains closed with no confirmed reopening date.