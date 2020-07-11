No thanks. Photo: Handout/Getty Images

Say bippity boppity boo to your strong immune system: Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks have reopened in Orlando, Florida despite the state recently setting a record amount of positive coronavirus cases. CNN reports that the July 11 opening requires all park visitors to wear masks during their visit, as well as undergo temperature checks prior to their entrance. Thousands of hand-sanitizing booths have also been dispersed around the parks to encourage visitors to cleanse their hands as frequently as possible, and personal meet-and-greets with beloved Disney characters are suspended.

While CNN says that Disney will cap the parks at half capacity for the foreseeable future to ensure social distancing measures can be enforced (EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will be reopening on July 15), guests and reporters have been weighing in on social media about various reopening day issues. Rides have reportedly not been as frequent with cleanings as promised, hand-sanitization dispensers are slow to be refilled, and employees aren’t actively trying to require social distancing among visitors.

Cleaning isn't taking place in between each loading at Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Empty hand sanitizer dispensers lead to crowding at the next available dispenser pic.twitter.com/KtB6Rsglms — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 11, 2020

haven’t even made it in the gate yet and my heart is pounding out of my chest.



just had to squeeze past a lane of opposite traffic while there’s this densely packed line for guest services.



this is unacceptable — and I haven’t even made it into the park yet. pic.twitter.com/GTzsAjRlD2 — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020

Cast Members cheer and welcome guests back to Magic Kingdom!#WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/D0uU79Wd1K — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) July 11, 2020

Other photographs suggest that crowds have been minimal in the park’s open areas, although lines for rides make it more difficult to remain six feet apart from other visitors. In addition to Disney World capping the amount of guests at half capacity, reservations are required to enter the parks. CNN reports that tickets for the month of July have already sold out.

Crowds are similar to what we experienced during the Annual Passholder previews...minimal #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/yTqkYrYhv4 — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) July 11, 2020

Social distancing Disney world style! pic.twitter.com/URYc3mwtAf — UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) July 11, 2020

Theme park journalist Carlye Wisel posted a video that showed there was “absolutely no” social distancing being enforced in the park’s entrance lines.

Must Watch — first hand account of Walt Disney World this am thanks to theme park journalist @carlyewisel #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/hDv4FDW3W5 — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) July 11, 2020

Florida reported 11,433 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 254,511 as of July 11. Disneyland, located in California, remains closed with no confirmed reopening date.