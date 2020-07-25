Doja Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Mocking Its Severity

Photo: Timothy Norris/WireImage

The textbook definition of “irony” just got a new entry, as controversial singer-songwriter Doja Cat revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus months after mocking those who took it seriously. During a July 24 interview with Capital XTRA, the singer, born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, said that she recently contracted the virus and experienced noticeable symptoms for a few days. “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she explained. “I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout but I’m fine now.” In March, Doja Cat likened COVID-19 to a flu and insisted that she wasn’t “scared” of living in a pandemic world. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch,” she said on Instagram at the time. “It’s a flu! Ya’ll are pussies.” Well, has she had her Corona yet?