The face of a woman who will call you out. Photo: Getty Images for Women’s Day

It’s Independence Day and Dorinda Medley has a message for her best frenemy Ramona Singer. The Real Housewives of New York star took to Twitter on Saturday, July 4th to call out those who attended a party in the Hamptons last week, after party attender and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, recently tested positive for COVID-19. “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger,” before linking to a New York Times article entitled “Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus.” Call them out, D!

Fans who’ve kept up with the recent season RHONY may remember noted Trump fundraiser Joe Farrell as the owner of a ridiculous Hampton’s home that Ramona forced the women to go to when they all wanted to get wasted, go skinny dipping, and throw tiki torches in the comfort of their own home. Singer has yet to respond to Medley’s tweet directly, but did retweet a fan that referred to Dorinda as “a mean girl” on July 3rd, so it feels like there might be some bad blood there. But now, thanks to Dorinda, we know without a shadow of a doubt that Ramona, who recently posted All Lives Matter on social media and then, in classic Ramona fashion, apologized for it, has no problem partying with the Trump family. Somewhere in New York, Bethenny Frankel is sipping a SkinnyGirl cocktail and shaking her head so hard right now.

