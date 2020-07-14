Photo: Getty Images

If quarantine has shown us anything, it’s that celebrities are using this time to make some strange life choices, particularly when it comes to love. Case in point: Drake was spotted in Barbados earlier this week, ostensibly to party and play pickup basketball. Now, maybe Drake blindly pointed at a map and just happened to choose the small Caribbean country for a vacation, but there are more likely theories. Barbados, of course, is Rihanna’s home country, and Drake’s long-standing obsession with her sparked up again back in March, when he publicly (and messily) tried to get her attention in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram Live chat. Cut to a few months later, and Drake is strolling the streets of Barbados with friends and drawing a huge crowd at a pickup basketball game, pausing to take pictures with fans. He apparently flew out on his colorful private jet, which is classic scorned-ex behavior.

Air Drake spotted at Barbados 🇧🇧✈️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MuJwntYSye — drakesource (@drakesource1) July 12, 2020

Drake tonight in Barbados with friends. pic.twitter.com/vGctic0n9G — Pegasus (@pegasuspects) July 13, 2020

.@Drake poses for photos with fans on vacation in Barbados. 🇧🇧 🏀 pic.twitter.com/7qJH2BuGQl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2020

In case that wasn’t obvious enough for you, Drake was also spotted hanging out in front of Rihanna’s childhood home, located on a street literally called Rihanna Drive (Barbados renamed the street after Rihanna in 2017). To make things even weirder, he was photographed with Rihanna’s brother, Rorrey (standing to the left of Drake in the last group photo).

Drake spotted out today on Rihanna Drive in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/aZQOO0u5OS — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020

Drake with fans on Rihanna Drive in Barbados today. 📸: @StylalynXO pic.twitter.com/xNGdEzQa8n — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 14, 2020

Sadly, it seems that the answer to “what is Drake doing in Barbados” is as obvious and underwhelming as “trying to get Rihanna’s attention,” and the timing of it all probably has something to do with his upcoming album. The simplest answer is usually the correct one, but as far as alternate theories go, Twitter has a few good ones.