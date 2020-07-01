Our Town is coming to Broadway in 2021, with Dustin Hoffman as the Stage Manager and To Kill a Mockingbird director Bartlett Sher at the helm, according to Deadline. This would mark Hoffman’s first Broadway production since his role as Shylock in the 1989 revival of The Merchant of Venice. Not much else is certain about the details or timeline of the production. The Broadway League recently announced that their coronavirus shutdown will extend through January 2, 2021, delaying fall premieres like Hugh Jackman’s Music Man until spring 2021. Hoffman was accused of sexual assault and harassment by seven women in 2017, and has denied any wrongdoing.
Dustin Hoffman to Star in Our Town on Broadway
Photo: Getty Images