We’re all trying to find the guy who did this. Photo: YouTube

WarnerMedia is taking a few baby steps toward figuring out what the whole “be kind” thing might mean when applied to their actual employees. Variety reports that The Ellen DeGeneres show is the subject of an internal investigation from its parent company WarnerMedia after several former employees went public to describe a culture of “racism, fear and intimidation” on the show, while crew members also expressed frustration over Ellen hiring non-union workers while filming during lockdown. A third party firm is conducting the investigation into the show, interviewing current and former staffers about their experiences. In a memo sent to staff, per Variety, the show’s producers at Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television wrote that “we are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.” They also added: “For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better,” so they’re trying very hard to make sure that one specific person isn’t implicated in this whole thing (at least, yet).