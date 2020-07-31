Photo: Greg Mathieson/Mai/REX/Shutterstock

Hours after Ellen Degeneres issued a mea culpa for the reportedly toxic work environment on her show, Buzzfeed News released a new report alleging that top producers at The Ellen Show engaged in sexual misconduct and sexual harassment. In the article titled “Dozens Of Former “Ellen Show” Employees Say Executive Producers Engaged In Rampant Sexual Misconduct And Harassment” reporter Krystie Lee Yandoli spoke to 36 former Ellen employees, many of whom “independently corroborated incidents of harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault from top producers on the show.” The report is a direct response to Buzzfeed’s previous article The Ellen Show, in which 11 Ellen employees said they experienced racism, fear, and intimidation.

In the detailed report, a former employee said that head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman solicited him for oral sex. Others maintained that they saw Leman grope and kiss employees, and almost a dozen said that he often made sexually explicit comments. Regarding executive producer Ed Glavin, five former employees said that he touched them inappropriately, while dozens said he was known for “being handsy with women.” All 47 sources said that he led with intimidation and fear. As for co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, a former employee said Norman groomed him before trying to perform oral sex on him. In a statement, Norman denies the allegations, saying “I have never had a single complaint against me in my career. I have never ‘groomed’ anyone,” he said. “I have never done anything to harm another staff member.”

Ellen’s knowledge of this alleged misconduct remains unclear. While some interviewed said Ellen has very little idea of what goes on behind the scenes of her own show and is “insulated” by producers, others think that cannot possibly be true. “She knows,” said one former employee. “She knows shit goes on, but also she doesn’t want to hear it.”