Elvis Costello Releases ‘Hetty O’Hara Confidential,’ Second New Song of 2020

Elvis Costello’s back, if you can keep a secret. The singer-songwriter has released his new song “Hetty O’Hara Confidential,” his second of the year. The title isn’t based off a real person but rather a gossip columnist character who “could kill a man with a single stroke.” It follows “No Flag,” which Costello released in May. He recorded both in Helsinki, Finland, “somewhere nobody knew me,” he said in a statement. There’s currently no new album on the horizon for Costello, whose last with his backing band, The Imposters, was 2018’s Look Now. They also released an EP called Purse in 2019. Costello plans to release another song from Helsinki on August 14, and that’s not confidential.