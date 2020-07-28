Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Lead This Year’s Emmy Nominations

The 2020 Emmy Awards are underway despite the coronavirus’s best efforts. The TV industry is still reeling from the pandemic, but with the announcement of this year’s Emmy nominees, at least we can look back to better days, like when Euphoria was on. Leslie Jones, a two-time nominee herself, hosted the nominations on July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET, livestreamed on the Emmys’ website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Laverne Cox (Inventing Anna), Josh Gad (Central Park), and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) joined her virtually. The winners will be announced on September 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET. The Emmys will be “reimagined as a virtual event,” like this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, but at least they locked down a host this year, late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Last year, Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led the noms. Who will it be this year? Take a look below for the full list of nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew McFadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
James Cromwell, Succession
Jason Batemen, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Aberfan”
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
The Morning Show, “The Interview”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
Succession, “Hunting”
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
The Crown, “Aberfan”
Ozark, “All In”
Ozark, “Boss Fight”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live,
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
Modern Family “Finale Part 2”
Ramy “Miakhalifa.mov”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Will & Grace “We Love Lucy”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
The Great “The Great” (Pilot)
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Schitt’s Creek “The Presidential Suite”
What We Do In the Shadows, “Ghosts”
What We Do In the Shadows, “On The Run”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
Normal People, “Episode 5”
Unorthodox
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special Mrs. America, “Shirley”
Normal People, “Episode 3”
Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
Unorthodox, “Part One”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, “Daytona”
LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”
Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live In Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffancy Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born At Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answer’s Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby