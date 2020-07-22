Listen to Cartoon Audra McDonald Sing a Song Written by Fiona Apple

After the critical success of her opus Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple has written new music, and it’s sung by a chinless cartoon in a purple pantsuit. Apple’s song “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face” will appear on the upcoming season finale of Central Park, the musical animated series for Apple TV+ by Loren Bouchard. The song is sung by Audra McDonald, who will guest star in the episode, and was co-written by David Lucky. In the song, she’s trying to convince the villainous Bitsy, played by Stanley Tucci, that she needs a PR face-lift. This isn’t Apple’s first cartoon collabo on a Bouchard show; she previously performed “Pig Trouble” on Bob’s Burgers. You can watch the full episode on July 24, and listen to Apple’s beautiful lyricism (“Haven’t you ever wondered, dear, why all your staff carry cans of mace? / New York doesn’t like your face!”) in the clip above.

