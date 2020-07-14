4 Charged With Murder in Death of Rapper Pop Smoke

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Two adults and two teenagers were charged with murder in the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke in Los Angeles this past February. Prosecutors say Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, and two juveniles allegedly killed the rapper during a robbery at the multimillion-dollar home the rapper was renting, according to a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney, obtained by the Los Angeles Times. A 17-year-old and 15-year-old were charged with murder and robbery in juvenile court. Their identities have been protected due to their age. The LAPD initially arrested three adults and two teenagers in connection with the shooting. The third adult suspect has not been charged in Pop Smoke’s murder, but will face murder and attempted murder charges for an unrelated series of shootings in South Los Angeles. Walker and Rodgers also face additional charges based on their alleged gang affiliation. Should the adults be convicted on the murder and robbery charges, they will be eligible for the death sentence or life in prison.

Pop Smoke, whose given name was Bashar Jackson, was killed in the Hollywood Hills home he was renting shortly before 5 a.m. on February 19. He was shot during a confrontation in the home and died at a nearby hospital. He was 20 years old. The rapper’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon was released posthumously on July 3.