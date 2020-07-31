Future and Lil Uzi Vert Drop Two New Singles ‘Patek’ and ‘Over Your Head’

Photo: Prince Williams/ Wireimage

On July 21, Future and Lil Uzi Vert teased a collaboration in the works that would be ready in ten days. The morning of July 31 came and went with no mixtape or songs, disappointing fans who had hoped to wake up to new tracks under the title Pluto X Baby Pluto. Luckily, the pair came through, just in time for the weekend with “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” on which the pair praise their incredible style, shouting out Crocodile Dundee, Obama, and even salad fixings: “Ima get my blue cheese/And I be dressing.” Listen to “Patek” and “Over Your Head” below.

Both rappers have had a busy 2020 so far; Future released his eight studio album Life Is Good on May 15, while Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake in early March. On Friday afternoon, Future posted a clip directed by Hype Williams, as was their collab teaser, featuring the duo and their pink diamonds shooting the shit in an alien-green liquor store.