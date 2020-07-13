Glee Stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, and More Celebrities Remember Naya Rivera

After she was reported missing in Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8, Naya Rivera was confirmed dead today at age 33. She is survived by her four-year-old son, Josey. The actress and singer was beloved by fans at large, and the LGBTQ+ community especially, for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee. 20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment shared a statement after the confirmation of her passing: “Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son.” Across social media, friends and admirers are mourning the loss of the young actress and sharing their remembrances.