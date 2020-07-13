Glee Stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, and More Celebrities Remember Naya Rivera

Photo: Chris Colfer Co-star Chris Colfer shared a photo of him and Naya.

After she was reported missing in Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8, Naya Rivera was confirmed dead today at age 33. She is survived by her four-year-old son, Josey. The actress and singer was beloved by fans at large, and the LGBTQ+ community especially, for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee. 20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment shared a statement after the confirmation of her passing: “Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son.” Across social media, friends and admirers are mourning the loss of the young actress and sharing their remembrances.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

I didn’t know Naya personally, but I admired her as an artist. I’m so devastated by the news - a true talent lost far too soon. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to her family. 💞 XoP #RipNayaRivera — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 13, 2020

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020

Just unbelievable. Grateful to have known you and worked with you and your talent. RIP Naya. ❤️ — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 13, 2020

We're gonna miss you too Naya. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/iWCfhUWtOZ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was an actual capital T Talent and seemed like a vibrant, fun person. Don’t take people for granted. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) July 13, 2020

Awful. https://t.co/r3CVU7RNb7 — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 13, 2020

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

naya rivera. didn’t realize the impact u had on my life growing up, being the first poc, lgbtq character i saw on screen. i grew up listening to u sing, being inspired by the girl on glee who looks like me & is unapologetically herself. you changed so many lives. rest easy angel. — Bryana Salaz (@bryanasalaz) July 13, 2020

Heartbroken today. My friend Naya was found.I waited to say anything b/c you always have hope.She was stunning inside and out and THE most talented one on GLEE.We had good times on THE VIEW & some great NY nights.I will miss her terribly! My ❤️to Josey pic.twitter.com/Lvg5kIbIYM — Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 13, 2020

fuck man. rip naya rivera. thank you for helping me find myself and feel less alone when i was young. you will be missed.💔 i can’t believe this whole situation. — MAGGIE LINDEMANN (@MaggieLindemann) July 13, 2020

2020 gets worse by the day. RIP Naya Rivera. — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 13, 2020

Naya and I were acquaintances at best, but I am heartbroken. My favorite memory will always be dancing with her at @HeatherMorrisTV’s wedding while she was pregnant with Josey. She was so happy. I know he was her world. Please pray for her family and friends. #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/6x4Zwmm41c — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) July 13, 2020

I was so excited to do a podcast with Naya Rivera last year. She was so kind and got audibly giddy when talking about her son. #RIP — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) July 13, 2020

It appears that in her final moments, Naya used her last bit of strength to lift her son out of the water and onto the boat, possibly saving his life. Absolutely devastating. #NayaRivera — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) July 13, 2020