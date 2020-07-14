We’re all looking more and more like Max in hibernation every day of this pandemic, but here’s something worth crawling out of bed for: The cast of Happy Endings is getting back together to put on “a virtual reunion that includes the full, original cast performing new scripted material.” It sounds too amahzing to be true, but Variety reports that the reunion will take place Monday, June 20, at 4 p.m. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube channel, which has really been killing it with the cast reunions lately. “For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity,” creator David Caspe said in a statement. “So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.” The fact that this is all being orchestrated for an altruistic cause is maybe a skosh out of character for the ridiculous sextet of Max (Adam Pally), Alex (Elisha Cuthbert), Penny (Casey Wilson), Dave (Zachary Knighton), Jane (Eliza Coupe), and Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.), but, hey — maybe they’ve all grown as people over the past seven years? We can’t wait to find out. Maybe 2020 is the Year of Penny after all.
Happy Endings Will Reunite, Making 2020 the Year of Penny
Photo: ABC