Harry Styles Debuts New Mustache in Italy

It seems that the only new celebrity couple worth talking about is Harry Styles and his new mustache. The pair were spotted recently in Italy visiting chef Massimo Bottura, posing with a bottle of balsamic vinegar, as all new couples are wont to do. Fans were understandably excited. Styles had been documented with a quarantine beard back in June, but this was his first outing with a trimmed, honest-to-god mustache. RIP the beard, long live the mustache. Styles paired his facial hair with aviators and a striped shirt — it’s all very Burt Reynolds meets Billy from Stranger Things. And if Styles’s recent collaboration with the Calm app isn’t enough to whisk you to sleep, just imagine the three of you under the Tuscan sun: you, Harry Styles, and Harry Styles’s mustache.

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020