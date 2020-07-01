Harvey Weinstein and Class-Action Accusers Agree to $19 Million Settlement

Photo: TNS via Getty Images

A group of women who sued Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual misconduct agreed to an $18.875 million settlement with the disgraced producer, his former film company, and several people who had worked there, the women’s lawyers announced Tuesday. The deal, which still needs court approval before going into effect, would also settle the New York State Attorney General’s lawsuit against him. Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act on Feb. 24 in his Manhattan criminal case; on March 11, he was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

The accusers who reached this agreement include Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Thomas, Melissa Thompson, Melissa Sagemiller, Nannette May, Katherine Kendall, Caitlin Dulany, Larissa Gomes, and a woman referred to as Jill Doe. This settlement, if approved, wouldn’t only apply to these women. The nearly $19 million would establish a “victims’ fund allowing all women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein under certain circumstances to make claims for damages in a confidential and non-adversarial process,” the women’s lawyers said in a press release.

The state Attorney General’s office said that under the deal, “women who had previously signed confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreements with [The Weinstein Company] or any of the former representatives of the company related to any sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, will be released from those clauses and free to tell their stories without fear of retribution.”

The agreement doesn’t come without controversy.

Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent several Weinstein accusers that aren’t participating in the settlement, called the deal a “complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors…”

They said in a statement that under the deal, Weinstein “accepts no responsibility for his actions” and that he “isn’t paying any money toward the settlement despite now having been found guilty in Manhattan criminal court.”

Regardless of the controversy, there are several steps that would have to happen before the settlement is finalized. The agreement still has to be approved by bankruptcy and Manhattan Federal courts. If the Manhattan federal court judge overseeing this case agrees to preliminary approval, other women who might qualify will be notified about the settlement. People will have time to make claims and objections. Eventually, there will be a “fairness hearing” that will determine whether final approval is granted.

The settlement doesn’t bring an end to Weinstein’s many other legal woes, including other civil litigation and his ongoing criminal case in Los Angeles.