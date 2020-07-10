HBO’s Run Comes to a Dead Halt After One Season

Photo: HBO

Almost two months after its first season finale aired on HBO, it seems Run has hit a brick wall. According to Deadline, the network has officially canceled the romantic drama starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as married American mother Ruby and British motivational guru Billy, college sweethearts who pull the trigger on a decade-long pact to drop everything and run away together, with predictably complicated results.

“After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run,” HBO said in a statement Friday. The series was executive produced by Jones’ frequent collaborator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also costarred in the show as Laurel, a friendly taxidermist Ruby and Billy meet on their increasingly chaotic nationwide train ride.