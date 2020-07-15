Heather Morris Is ‘Taking Time to Honor My Grief’ Following Naya Rivera’s Death

Naya Rivera and Heather Morris as Santana and Brittany. Photo: Courtesy of FOX

Heather Morris is the latest Glee star to publicly mourn the loss of castmate Naya Rivera, who died saving her son in Lake Piru at age 33. Morris played Brittany Pierce, Santana’s best friend, girlfriend, and eventual wife, in one of Glee’s romantic story lines that is most cherished by fans. On July 14, Morris posted to Instagram, writing that she is “taking a moment to honor my grief. Thank you for all your messages and prayers. Taking care of myself and my family comes first Xo Heather.”

After Rivera first went missing on July 8, Morris posted updates to Twitter about the search and rescue efforts, as well as an Instagram post with the hashtag, #bringnayahome.

Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 9, 2020

I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya. I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Ahead that they’ll allow volunteers. Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Morris and Rivera remained friends after Glee ended in 2015. On February 23, the two attended a monster-truck rally together, which Morris called “THE reunion of all reunions.”