Heather Morris Is ‘Taking Time to Honor My Grief’ Following Naya Rivera’s Death

Heather Morris is the latest Glee star to publicly mourn the loss of castmate Naya Rivera, who died saving her son in Lake Piru at age 33. Morris played Brittany Pierce, Santana’s best friend, girlfriend, and eventual wife, in one of Glee’s romantic story lines that is most cherished by fans. On July 14, Morris posted to Instagram, writing that she is “taking a moment to honor my grief. Thank you for all your messages and prayers. Taking care of myself and my family comes first Xo Heather.”
After Rivera first went missing on July 8, Morris posted updates to Twitter about the search and rescue efforts, as well as an Instagram post with the hashtag, #bringnayahome.
Morris and Rivera remained friends after Glee ended in 2015. On February 23, the two attended a monster-truck rally together, which Morris called “THE reunion of all reunions.”
