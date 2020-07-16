Swole Gamer Henry Cavill Is Very Proud of Building Himself a PC

Henry Cavill is a mustachio-minused superhero, a video-game-TV-show star, a dog blogger, and apparently seconds away from starting his own Twitch channel. Today, Cavill uploaded a YouTube video of himself putting together a new gaming PC in what appears to be a room with lightly cursed Joanne’s fabric curtains. The video is, for some reason, set to Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” and during the process Cavill wears a headlamp and gently swabs various computer parts. I don’t know much about gaming technology, but it seems like he is doing a pretty good job, and it’s fun that he bought glowy memory sticks. Personally, I would love to rev that thing up and play a nice game of Civilization VI on it. Anyway, enjoy the video. It is equally baffling and soothing, and if it could smell, it would smell like Monster Energy drinks.