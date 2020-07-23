His Dark Materials Season Two Trailer Features 100 Percent More Andrew Scott

Maybe you feel like you have a little too much Lin-Manuel Miranda in your life right now, in which case the trailer for His Dark Materials season two isn’t for you. But maybe you’re looking for more Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest, a.k.a. Stage Icon, in your life right now, in which case the trailer for His Dark Materials season two is precisely for you. Debuted at July 23’s Comic-Con@Home panel for the joint HBO and BBC show, the trailer marks the first look at new cast members, including Scott, who briefly appeared as John Parry, with no lines, in season one, along with Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is even reuniting with her Fleabag scene partner and joining the show — not in her dream role as Lyra, of course, but voicing Parry’s daemon, Scott confirmed on the online panel. The adaptation will pick up with James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel and Dafne Keen’s Lara exploring a new world and trying to reunite a boy with his father. Season two doesn’t yet have a premiere date on HBO.