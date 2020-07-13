Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Hang Up Their Dancing Shoes

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

If you’re surprised to hear Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, well, that makes two of you. According to his tweet announcing the news, the actor and producer seemingly wasn’t expecting it either. “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted Monday. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

According to USA Today, not only is Bergeron out after joining the ABC dancing competition show in 2005, earning nine Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Reality Host and winning one in 2012, his co-host Erin Andrews has also been dismissed from Stars. Andrews joined the Dancing team in 2013, replacing former co-host Brooke Burke-Charvet. The reason for the change? The show is apparently going in a “new creative direction” for its upcoming 29th season, according to the network and production company BBC Studios.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” they added in a statement Monday. “He departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.” Joked Bergeron on Twitter in response to a tweet from Randy Rainbow, “On the plus side, now I’m free for our socially distanced lunch!”