It’s Snoop Dogg vs. DMX in Upcoming Verzuz Battle

Hip hop legends Snoop Dogg and DMX are set to duke it out tomorrow in what Verzuz is billing their “battle of the dogs.” The battle will stream live on Instagram and Apple Music on July 22nd. Swizz Beatz, who started Verzuz with Timbaland earlier this year, hinted at DMX’s involvement in an upcoming battle to Variety back in May. Meanwhile, Snoop has been an avid Verzuz audience member, showing up in the Instagram Live chats more than once (he told Nelly to “use your phone” during his battle with Ludacris). Last week, Snoop posted a picture of him and DMX together captioned “Doggs4life,” so you can count on some nostalgia in tomorrow’s battle. As live music events have been curtailed during quarantine, Verzuz has become a streaming phenomenon. The last edition saw Alicia Keys take on John Legend in a very gentle battle of the pianos. Snoop Dogg vs. DMX streams live on Instagram and Apple Music on July 22nd, 8 p.m. ET.

