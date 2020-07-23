If you’ve been longing for new music in quarantine, tonight may be your night. Avoiding a few highly anticipated midnight releases, J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican producer and songwriter Tainy joined forces and dropped a new joint single “Un Dia (One Day)” and accompanying music video on Thursday night. The song is executive produced by NEON16 and melds languages as well as musical styles, blending Spanish and English as well as Latin music and house music. The mostly black-and-white music video, directed by Stillz, doesn’t feature anyone on the song but instead follows actress Úrsula Corberóv, star of Netflix series Money Heist. Check out the music video for “Un Dia (One Day)” and watch as Corberóv spends her one day glamorously rolling around in bed and dancing alone in her room to the dulcet tones of Balvin, Lipa, Bunny, and Tainey.