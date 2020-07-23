J. Cole Is Back With Two New Tracks Off His Upcoming Album The Fall Off

Photo: Getty Images

J. Cole has returned and he wants you to know it. On Wednesday, July 22, J. Cole dropped two new tracks, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice,” off his forthcoming album The Fall Off. These are Cole’s first tracks since releasing “Snow on Tha Bluff,” a surprise single he released after engaging in a Twitter beef with Chicago rapper Noname. He’s kept a relatively low profile since Noname released “Song 33,” her response track to J. Cole’s “Snow on Tha Bluff”which she later said she regretted releasing. J. Cole produced “The Climb Back” solo, while he teamed up with T-minus and Jetson for “Lion King On Ice.” Despite the fact that J. Cole released both tracks back to back, there’s no official release date yet for the album as he tweeted “taking my time, still finishing.” So, J. Cole stans, these two tracks will have to tide you over until whenever The Fall Off falls into the public domain.

The Climb Back - produced by me.

Lion King on Ice - produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing. ❤️



🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️ x 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b7h0fowVPp — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 21, 2020