Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Relationship With August Alsina on Red Table Talk

After taking a week to build the table from scratch, apparently, Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on her own Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to confirm some of the rumors that have been circulating about an extramarital relationship with R&B singer August Alsina. Alsina himself revealed the relationship in an interview with Complex earlier this month, saying that Will Smith gave him “his blessing” to date Pinkett Smith, implying that they have an open marriage. However, at the time, reps for the actress issued a statement saying the claims were “absolutely not true.” Jada Pinkett Smith actually confirmed her relationship with August Alsina in her new Red Table Talk Friday, revealing that she and Smith went through a “difficult” separation four and a half years ago.

Joined by her husband at the table, Pinkett Smith said their marriage was “struggling” when she initially started a “friendship” with August Alsina over four years ago. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Smith said, adding that he didn’t know if they would ever speak again. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” she said, later admitting it was a “relationship.” “It had been so long since I felt good and it was really a joy to help heal somebody,” she said of her time with Alsina, citing her issues with wanting to “fix” people instead of fixing herself. “I think that that whole process with Aug really showed me that and taught me that,” she reflected.

The one thing Pinkett Smith refutes from Alsina’s interview is that her husband gave Alsina his blessing. “The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself, but what August was probably trying to communicate — because I can actually see how he can perceive it as permission, because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a home-wrecker, which he’s not,” she said. “As I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable and I let that be,” she explained their breakup. “Hadn’t talked to him since.” Both she and Smith commented on the timing of Alsina’s reveal with Smith saying “The ‘why now?’ is weird.” “It was something that I felt like wasn’t really ready to be discussed because it hadn’t been that healing because he hasn’t wanted to — Aug and I haven’t talked in so long,” Pinkett Smith said. “So, this all seemed very strange.” The couple was even laughing and joking around because “this was years ago.” For all the fans, they also confirmed their devotion to one other. “One of the things that I’m deeply grateful for in this whole process between you and I is that we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” Pinkett Smith said.