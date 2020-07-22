Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Her ‘Badass’ Big Sister, Britney Spears

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Now this is what little sisters are for. Jamie Lynn Spears acted with some big Anna-from-Frozen/Solange-in-the-elevator energy when she defended her big sister, Britney Spears, after trolls called out Britney’s mental health. The 29-year-old Zoey 101 star shared Halsey’s recent tweets about mental illness on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, and added her own thoughts. “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” she wrote via Instagram. “I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you ♥️ .” Love and well-wishes? The trolls could not stand for that. Spears had to respond to a rude commenter asking why she hadn’t spoken out about her sister’s “OBVIOUS mental illness.” Ew. “You have no right to assume anything about my sister,” she replied. “And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

The latest hearing in Britney Spears’s conservatorship battle takes place July 22, six days after her mother filed paperwork requesting to be included in her financial decisions. The family hasn’t publicly commented on the pop star’s health issues, even as the #FreeBritney movement’s calls for her to be released from her conservatorship go viral.