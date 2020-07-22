Of Course Jason Derulo’s New Song Comes With a TikTok Challenge

“Let me take you dancin’ / Two-step to the bedroom / We don’t need no dance floor / Let me see your best move,” Jason Derulo sings in his new single, “Take You Dancing.” Oh, he knows TikTok is gonna eat these lyrics up. The content creator and singer merged his worlds with an official TikTok dance challenge for the flirty Latin-inspired pop song. But will it be Charli D’Amelio–approved? That’s yet to be seen. Derulo dropped the dance video today with the official visuals coming soon, presumably pending virality. TikTok’s favorite uncle has over 30 million followers on the app, boosting his hits “Savage Love,” “Coño,” and more. “In these times, we all need a song that’s going to uplift us,” Derulo says in the press release. “Hopefully ‘Take You Dancing’ can be a light in these trying days.” If not, he’ll try again on Good Morning America’s “Summer Concert Series” this Friday, July 24.

