Will Jason Momoa’s Frosty the Snowman Have Abs?

Jason Momoa Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

In a return to his days in the Land of Ice (but not so much Fire), Jason Momoa is in talks to voice Frosty the Snowman for a Warner Bros. movie, Variety reports. It’ll certainly be the steamiest version of the classic story you’ve ever seen, and Frosty may not be the only one who ends up in a puddle. Momoa is also set to produce the “live-action/CG hybrid.” “We know Jason’s a true human being filled with love, compassion, and a deep connection to ohana … all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty,” co-writer Greg Silverman told Variety. Sure — but what we really want to know is, will this Frosty have abs? There’s no date or title on the project yet, but Momoa (and his abs?) will next be seen in the star-studded adaptation of Dune on December 18.