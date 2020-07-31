Jason Momoa Posts Extremely Dirty Photos to Instagram

Dirty! Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram

TGIF: Thank God It’s Five months until the release of Dune. Denis Villeneuve is exercising a foolproof strategy in his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel: cast all of the Internet boyfriends. This movie’s got Timmy Chalz. It’s got Oscar Isaac. And it’s got Jason Momoa, playing a character named “Duncan Idaho,” which sounds more like an associate of Jackie Daytona than a member of House Atreides, but sure. Momoa took some movie promo into his own massive hands when he posted photos of himself to Instagram on Friday, shirtless and muddy after a dune buggy ride. Momoa is comically hunky here: in the first pic he’s literally getting hosed off. Posing doing outdoor sports all rugged and topless, he looks like an Abercrombie model that ate all the other Abercrombie models. He captioned the pics, “like a pig in shit. 🤣🤣🤣hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy. dune coming soon aloha j. @schaeffersgarmenthotel dirty pink 😭🤣😂”

So not only was this guerrilla advertising for Dune, it looks like these may be behind-the-scenes shots from a fashion shoot. An hour after Momoa posted this and tagged “Schaeffer’s Garment Hotel,” the brand’s Instagram tagged Momoa in a picture of pink pants: presumably the same design that Momoa was wearing, though it’s hard to tell under all the mud and sweat. They retail for $425. There’s no ethical thirst traps under late capitalism.