Jeffree Star’s Days Are Numbered

If India Ferrah’s failed “Snatch Game” impersonation of Jeffree Star on last week’s Drag Race All Stars 5 didn’t get a statement out of the YouTube beauty mogul, maybe this might. Amid the Dramageddon 3 fallout — when beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook said Star and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson “manipulated” her into cutting ties with her mentee, James Charles — Morphe, one of Star’s biggest business partners, has stopped working with him. “Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks,” the company tweeted. “As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.” Morphe carried Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup and his Morphe X collaborative palettes in its stores. In her recent video, Westbrook claimed Star was “allegedly a co-owner of Morphe” — a theory many fans believe, although the company recently confirmed to Insider that Star is neither an owner nor investor. Morphe also recently discontinued carrying Dawson’s products after his history of racist and predatory behavior came to light.

While Dawson responded to Westbrook’s video on Instagram Live shortly after she uploaded it, Star has been unusually quiet since Westbrook accused him of manipulation. He hasn’t posted on social media or YouTube in weeks, even with the July 10 launch of Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ velour lip liners. As Star spends his time meticulously crafting his response, this drama doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.