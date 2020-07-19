Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reportedly Welcome Second Child

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reportedly welcomed their second child, after keeping Biel’s pregnancy on the down low for months in quarantine. Biel and Timberlake have been quarantining together with their five-year-old son Silas in Montana, where Biel gave birth earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. Biel’s mom is also reportedly quarantining with the family. Per the Daily Mail, the new child is a boy, but it’s important to note that the couple has not yet made an official statement nor posted on social media about the birth. Neither Biel nor Timberlake have been photographed in public since March. The couple were plagued with infidelity rumors last year, but have since clarified that they’re still very much together.