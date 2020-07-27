Congratulate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Their Baby Girl … From a Safe Distance

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Queen of the North and the king of … eating cake by the ocean … are now proud parents. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child, a cutie named Willa, according to TMZ. The girl was born last week at a Los Angeles hospital. This comes five months after Turner’s pregnancy was first reported, which complimented Jonas’s creative ascent into Wife Guy territory. The couple, seeking privacy, never commented on the pregnancy, with the only confirmation of sorts being that Turner was photographed noticeably pregnant on several occasions over the past few weeks. (An April interview on Conan steered clear of the subject, with Turner mastering the art of above-chest Zooming.) Congrats to Willa, who’s already 500 percent cooler than us.