How DARE You Tell This Boob Joke, Seth Meyers!

Late Night writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel returned to the show last night with another remote edition of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” and as usual, the two covered all of the latest news with punch lines that Meyers wouldn’t be able to deliver on his own. That news includes the “Black Lives Matter” mural recently painted on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower (Ruffin: “And because it was in the middle of Fifth Avenue, Trump shot it”), Mississippi retiring its state flag because it featured a Confederate symbol (Ruffin: “But they replaced it with the image of a Black person being denied a loan”), and health experts recommending people keep their fingernails short to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: “‘Way ahead of you,’ said lesbians,” Hagel says. “Jenny, do you want to explain that joke to viewers?” Meyers asks. “Nah, they’ll finger it out.” At the end of the clip, Ruffin and Hagel do what they always do — encourage Meyers to tell one of the jokes because it’s totally fine, it’s fine, he’ll be fine — so he goes for it because he never learns a thing from this segment: “According to a new report, sales of bras dropped last month. Also dropping? Boobs!” How dare you, Seth?!

