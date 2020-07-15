Jon Hamm Is Trying to Make Fletch Happen

That’s your next Fletch you’re lookin’ at! Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Remember Fletch? Surely you remember the VHS box art for Fletch. Jon Hamm and Miramax remember Fletch, and they’re banking on you not only remembering it but even caring about it, because The Hollywood Reporter reports that a Hamm-led Fletch reboot is in the works. The original 1985 comedy starring Chevy Chase as a private investigator “has long been in development as a remake or re-imagining,” and this Hamm-ified iteration will be based on the second book in the original Fletch mystery novel series by Gregory McDonald, titled Confess, Fletch. Here’s the second novel’s synopsis, as listed on GoodReads:

The flight from Rome had been pleasant enough, even if the business he was on wasn’t exactly. His Italian fiancée’s father had been kidnapped and presumably murdered, and Fletch is on the trail of a stolen art collection that is her only patrimony. But when he arrives in his apartment to find a dead body, things start to get complicated.

An art-mystery movie starring Jon Hamm and directed by Superbad’s Greg Mottola? That is so Fletch.