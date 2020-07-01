Joss Whedon Accused of ‘Abusive’ Behavior by Justice League Star Ray Fisher

Photo: Getty Images

Justice League star Ray Fisher, who portrayed Victor Stone (a.k.a. Cyborg) in the film, is accusing director Joss Whedon of inappropriate workplace behavior. In a tweet posted on July 1, Fisher claimed that Whedon’s “on-set treatment” of the Justice League cast and crew “was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” and that Whedon was “enabled in many ways” by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Fisher didn’t expound on specific instances of Whedon’s alleged misconduct, but previously tweeted on June 29 that he “forcefully retracts every bit” of a comment he made at a Comic-Con panel that asserted how Whedon was a “great guy” and a “good person to come in and finish up” the film after Zack Snyder’s departure. Back in 2017, Whedon replaced Snyder as Justice League’s director, when Snyder chose to step down from the gig in the wake of a family tragedy. A “Snyder Cut” of the film will soon be released due to overwhelming fan demand.

This is the first instance of a Justice League actor accusing Whedon of on-set misconduct. Previously, Whedon’s ex-wife, Kai Cole, wrote an open letter in 2017 that detailed his history of “feminist hypocrisy,” outlining how his numerous affairs led to the demise of their marriage. “Now that it is finally public, I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be,” Cole wrote. “I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches.”