Judi Dench Insists She’d Be Dead If It Weren’t for TikTok

Photo-Illustration: Sam Williams/TikTok

In yet another blow to the egos for Jack Dorsey and the Good Little Suit Boy, international treasure Judi Dench has given TikTok one of the most poignant celebrity endorsements yet. Speaking to Channel 4 News on June 24, the dame said that the video platform “saved my life” in the coronavirus era, thanks to her grandson creating sketches and dances for them to star in to pass the time. “You wake up and you wonder what day it is, and then you wonder what date it is and sometimes what month,” Dench said. “And then you think, ‘Well, what do I do today?’ And if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?’” She also admitted that her grandson “made” her star in their first video, but she enjoyed it so much that she kept doing more. “I had to rehearse all those moves,” Dench joked, “don’t just think that comes naturally.” Now, when’s the dame squad of Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright, and Eileen Atkins rolling up?