A string of recent posthumous singles have kept fans listening after Juice WRLD died this past December. The 21-year-old rapper’s career will soon be commemorated with a new album, Legends Never Die, out July 10 and featuring those singles, “Righteous” and “Tell Me You Love Me” (featuring Trippie Redd). It’s the Chicago rapper’s third studio album, following 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and 2019’s Death Race for Love, along with various mixtapes. Another new song, “Life’s a Mess,” featuring Halsey, accompanies the announcement today, along with a short freestyle posted as the album’s trailer on social media. “Nobody ever felt the pain I felt,” Juice WRLD raps in the video. “So I share it, put it out to the whole world, I ain’t embarrassed.” In the “Life’s a Mess” video, artist David Garibaldi paints Juice WRLD and Halsey. The album comes one week after the posthumous debut album by Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn drill rapper who died at 20 earlier this year.
Posthumous Juice WRLD Album to Drop This Friday, 7 Months After His Death
Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images