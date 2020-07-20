He really is the Man of the Year. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die set another record on the charts after its release, making the late rapper just one of three artists to ever log five songs in the top ten of the Hot 100 simultaneously. The Marshmello collab “Come & Go” leads the pack at No. 2, with other charting songs including “Wishing Well” at No. 5, “Conversations” at 7, “Life’s a Mess” with Halsey at 9, and “Hate the Other Side” with Marshmello, Polo G, and the Kid LAROI at 10. The only other artists to match the feat include the Beatles, who charted five top-ten songs for two weeks in 1964, and Drake, who set the record with seven songs in the top ten in July 2018. The Beatles held the top-five spots with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Please Please Me.” Meanwhile, Drake’s record included “Nice for What” at No. 1, “Nonstop” at 2, “God’s Plan” at 4, “In My Feelings” at 6, “I’m Upset” at 7, “Emotionless” at 8, and the Michael Jackson–featuring “Don’t Matter to Me” at 9. Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, released July 10, became one of just a handful of posthumous No. 1s, and logged the biggest week on the album charts so far this year. Things remain steady at the top of the Hot 100, though, with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” notching its sixth week at No. 1.
Juice WRLD Charts 5 Songs in Billboard Top 10, Joining Beatles and Drake
Photo: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic