Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Third Album Legends Never Die Has Dropped

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Seven months after his untimely death at the age 21, rapper Juice WRLD’s album Legends Never Die dropped at midnight on Friday, July 10. Juice WRLD’s estate has been steadily releasing music from the Chicago rapper since his accidental overdose in December 2019, including a music video for his single “Righteous” and “Tell Me You Love Me” (featuring Trippie Redd) both of which are featured on the 21 song album. Legends Never Die is Juice WRLD’s third studio album, following 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and 2019’s Death Race for Love, and features Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, and Halsey. This is the second major rap album to be released posthumously in the past week following Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. You can stream Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die below. RIP Juice WRLD.