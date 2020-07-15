Well, Someone Just Filed Kanye 2020 Paperwork to the FEC

Photo: Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Kanye West may not be able to get on the 2020 presidential ballot in most states at this point in the campaign cycle, but you know what the man said: You can’t tell him nothing. Someone made a filing for Kanye 2020 with the Federal Election Commission on July 15, a necessary step for a presidential campaign. That doesn’t mean that Kanye 2020 is happening of course, just that some money has been spent in the name of Kanye 2020. The filing appears to have been made by someone named Andre Bodiford, who’s serving as custodian of records and treasurer. What happened to “no one man should have all that power”? It’s unclear who Bodiford is, although a Philadelphia-based CPA and consultant named Andre Bodiford lists employment as an independent consultant at a company called Bodiford/West since August 2018 on his LinkedIn profile.

On this filing, Bodiford lists an address in Cody, Wyoming — which West reportedly bought in October to be the principal office of his company Psalm Cody Commercial, according to the Cody Enterprise. West’s famed Wyoming ranch is just outside Cody. The filing also lists an email at kanye2020.org, a website that does not currently work. The phone number listed did not return a call. Talk about a ghost town.