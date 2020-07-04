Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Photo: FilmMagic,

Kanye West seemingly announced that he intends to run for president of the United States in the upcoming 2020 election, tweeting on the Fourth of July, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” Elon Musk, noted color-coordinating friend of West, tweeted in response, “You have my full support!” It is entirely unclear if West is joking or not, but his past statements regarding a possible presidential bid indicate that he might be partially serious. Back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs, of course, West announced that he would be running for president in 2020, and last November, during a speech at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, he announced he would be running in 2024. When the audience laughed at his announcement, West said, “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.” It seems that West may have switched back to running, and considering his nebulous relationship with the current president, perhaps he’ll seek an endorsement from an old friend of his.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020