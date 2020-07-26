Kanye West Writes Mea Culpa to Kim Kardashian

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A week after a distraught Kanye West admitted during a campaign rally that he tried to force his wife, Kim Kardashian West, to get an abortion while pregnant with their first child, the musician has issued a public apology for his comments. (And, yeah, he’s still running for president. We know.) In a Twitter message from July 25, West begged Kardashian to forgive him for revealing such sensitive family information. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.” West, who has suffered from mental-health issues for numerous years, is believed to be currently experiencing a bipolar episode. On July 22, Kardashian implored the public to show “compassion and understanding” to her husband and try to understand the “stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

This is the first time that Kardashian has spoken publicly about West’s mental illness. “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she wrote about West. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams do come true.” Kardashian also hoped that the public could “give grace to the issue of mental health.”